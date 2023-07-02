QUASA Price Down 0.6% This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $353.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014483 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,666.89 or 0.99957775 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00137537 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $523.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

