QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Short Interest Update

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hillary B. Smith bought 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Pauldine bought 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QNST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:QNST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 368,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,688. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

