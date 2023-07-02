Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Raia Drogasil Stock Performance

Shares of RADLY opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Raia Drogasil has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

