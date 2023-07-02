Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

