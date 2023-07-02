Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCON opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.87. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

