Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $760.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

