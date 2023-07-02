Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Raised to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix Price Performance

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix

(Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.