Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Raised to $5.00 at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2023

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Renalytix from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Renalytix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Renalytix Price Performance

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.47. Renalytix has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 255.70% and a negative net margin of 1,375.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. Research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renalytix by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 264,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Renalytix

(Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Stories

