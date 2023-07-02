Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rent the Runway news, CFO Scarlett O’sullivan sold 68,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $196,725.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 57,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $132,812.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 265,720 shares of company stock worth $664,902. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Free Report

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.