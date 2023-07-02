Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

RBCAA stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $839.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.374 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.