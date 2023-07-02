Research Analysts Set Expectations for Meridian Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Meridian in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Meridian’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Meridian Stock Performance

Shares of MRBK stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Meridian has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Meridian had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meridian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Meridian by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Meridian by 98.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Meridian by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Meridian by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Meridian’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

