Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,668,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Resona Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RSNHF remained flat at $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
About Resona
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Resona
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.