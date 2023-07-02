Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,668,600 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,737,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,222.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Resona from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:RSNHF remained flat at $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. Resona has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers banking and investment management services. It also offers trust banking, credit guarantee, and retail loans to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises accounts.

