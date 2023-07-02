Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($4.78)-($4.29) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($4.79). The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6-23.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.83 billion. Rite Aid also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$4.78–$4.29 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rite Aid from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rite Aid Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Institutional Trading of Rite Aid

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rite Aid by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $132,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

