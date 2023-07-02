Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sands China Stock Performance

SCHYY traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. 6,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. Sands China has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sands China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

