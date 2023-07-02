Sapphire Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and $1,097.91 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.84 or 0.06285241 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031087 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,391,596,428 coins and its circulating supply is 1,371,005,405 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

