Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $29.97 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $29.97 million and $731.17 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.07 or 0.06272570 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,392,062,028 coins and its circulating supply is 1,371,426,205 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

