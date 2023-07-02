Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.

Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive Technologies division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

