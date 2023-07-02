Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.3 days.
Schaeffler Price Performance
Shares of Schaeffler stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
About Schaeffler
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Schaeffler
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.