Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.3% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 39,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 174,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 684,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 361,007 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 190,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.