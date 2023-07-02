Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lifted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after acquiring an additional 622,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

