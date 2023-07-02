Scotiabank Raises mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target to C$4.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

mdf commerce Stock Performance

MECVF opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

