Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

STX has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Seagate Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

STX stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.36.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $574,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,389 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $245,374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.