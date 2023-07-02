Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 8.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

