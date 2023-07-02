Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Short Interest Up 130.0% in June

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,335.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,330.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $16.37. 39,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $21.07.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

