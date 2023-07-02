Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $16.09 million and $16.46 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

