Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kenneth D. Trbovich sold 77,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $873,353.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Of Nicholas D. Trbovich Estate sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $500,001.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth D. Trbovich sold 77,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $873,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,195 shares in the company, valued at $293,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Courier Capital LLC owned 0.40% of Servotronics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Servotronics Stock Performance

SVT stock remained flat at $13.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.71. Servotronics has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The conglomerate reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 9.18%.

Servotronics Company Profile

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

