SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,115,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 700,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after acquiring an additional 50,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,274. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

