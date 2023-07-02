SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 268 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 6,118.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 77,238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 75,996 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 86,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $204.62. 2,298,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $201.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

