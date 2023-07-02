SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $43.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,589,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,393,548. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.43 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

