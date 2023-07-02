SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,322. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

