SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.3% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $131.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,316,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,699. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

