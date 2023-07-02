SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 1,387 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.04. 15,139,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.