SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 25 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.14. 921,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,261. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $668.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

