SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

HON stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.50. 3,009,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.