SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

Stryker Price Performance

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,967. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

