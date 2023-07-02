Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SISI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,985. Shineco has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 755.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shineco by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

