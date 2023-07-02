Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shineco Price Performance
Shares of SISI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 126,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,985. Shineco has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Shineco had a negative return on equity of 41.91% and a negative net margin of 755.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shineco
Shineco Company Profile
Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shineco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.