Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Decreases By 35.5%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,958. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.