Short Interest in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Grows By 51.8%

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,440,000 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 18,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

BCE traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,563. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.