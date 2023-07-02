Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Expands By 109.1%

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Trading Up 0.3 %

CFFS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,630. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

