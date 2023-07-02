Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Increases By 100.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chain Bridge I stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

CBRGW stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

