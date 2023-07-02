Short Interest in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Expands By 49.6%

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the May 31st total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. 25,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,607. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 470.25% and a net margin of 78.44%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $780,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

