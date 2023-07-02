Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Declines By 47.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 182,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,615. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.24.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

