Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Expands By 125.3%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 138,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,709. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

