Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Drops By 35.9%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,220,000 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 51,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,605. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

