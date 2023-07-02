Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Rises By 110.1%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the May 31st total of 254,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evaxion Biotech A/S

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 185.4% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 118,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.52.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies for cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops EVX-01, a cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase IIb trial for metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase IIa trial for adjuvant melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the treatment of various cancers.

