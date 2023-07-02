Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Declines By 48.2%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 131,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FAT stock remained flat at $6.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,112. The stock has a market cap of $106.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FAT Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

