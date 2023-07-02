Short Interest in Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Decreases By 46.7%

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 853,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,863 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,168,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 476.5% in the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 160,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 34.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FRLA remained flat at $10.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,799. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

