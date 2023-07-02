Short Interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Declines By 41.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 9.9 %
GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.