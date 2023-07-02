Short Interest in GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Declines By 41.4%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,300 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GCT shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 40,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ GCT traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 437,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. GigaCloud Technology has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $275.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

