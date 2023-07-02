Short Interest in Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Declines By 47.5%

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GAINZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be paid a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.