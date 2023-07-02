Short Interest in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Expands By 76.3%

Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the May 31st total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.07. 58,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,651. The stock has a market cap of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $27.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.
Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This is an increase from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
About Global X FinTech Thematic ETF
The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
