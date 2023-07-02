Short Interest in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Increases By 140.0%

Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

GLLI stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Globalink Investment has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLLI. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 2.6% during the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 128,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalink Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 209,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the first quarter worth $357,000.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

