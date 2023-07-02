Short Interest in Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Expands By 54.4%

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,123,800 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the May 31st total of 2,671,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,291.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HMSNF shares. Barclays raised Hammerson from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.23) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSNF stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

